DEAR ANNIE: Anger easier than grief

He had been living with his twin brother, "Tom." Apparently, the restaurant manager called Tom and told him that Ray was doing drugs. Tom confronted Ray to no avail. My problem is I hold my son, Tom, responsible for Ray's death. Why? He never once called me, when I live 25 minutes away and would have been there in a heartbeat. It dawned on me days later — why did my son never call me about the drug use his brother had returned to? Tom was fearful I would have Ray put back in jail and then prison. But after all he had been through in his life, I would have never ever done that. I would have taken Ray home with me to clean up. I would have put him in a program that I went to with him. I would have had a sponsor for him. But I never ever had the chance to help my son. How do I overcome this anger, this blame and this outrage at Tom for simply allowing my other son to turn back to drugs? — R.