DEAR ANNIE: Anger issues causing worry

One day it hit me that my professional, high-functioning, "normal" husband might have mild Asperger's syndrome. Although we were both shocked that it was possible nobody had figured out until he was in his 60s, we pushed forward.

We read articles and books on Asperger's syndrome that perfectly described his emotional unavailability and communication problem. We suddenly became aware that neither of us had really understood the thought process and communication of the other all these years. We have been using new techniques to further our understanding of each other.

Now, rather than arguing, we try to re-frame our discussion and guide each other to understanding. It has been an epiphany to realize how often we are actually on the same page. I often ask how he feels about issues, to help both of us realize that genuine, deeply caring feelings are in there.

After years of being unable to communicate well on an emotional level, we understand each other far better and have developed a deeper connection than we have ever had. We move forward together as a work in progress. Now that we're recently retired, we do more together, travel more, talk more and love each other more. I encourage others to consider the possibility of Asperger's syndrome before they give up on a loving relationship. — Still Under Construction

Dear Still Under Construction: I applaud you for taking the initiative to really work on your relationship by better understanding your husband. Your letter highlights the importance of communication, empathy and understanding — three key ingredients for a healthy and joyful relationship.

