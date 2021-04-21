DEAR ANNIE: Anguished and abandoned

Dear Annie: I have never written anything like this before, but I'm beside myself with anger and sadness. My boyfriend of 16 years is leaving me because his two grown children from his marriage do not like me and are refusing to let him see his five grandchildren.

The story goes like this: When we first got together, we were both cheaters. We knew that what we were doing was wrong. Since then, I have never cheated on him.

His wife told their children about his cheating.

We have been living together for the last 2 1/2 years. We were supposed to buy a house together, but then his wife and kids came up with this new plan. My mom had passed away, and he was getting what he wanted — a place in the country where we could live together. He wanted me to put him down as half-owner of the house, but I told him I would only do that after he got a divorce, because if anything were to ever happen to him, I wouldn't pay his wife half of anything that was mine.

He said she wouldn't do that. I told him she would; she had already thrown him under the bus. He wound up buying a house that she found for him. I'm not supposed to know where he lives or even see the place.