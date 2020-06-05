DEAR ANNIE: Anxious? You'll cringe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: What do you do about embarrassing memories that pop into your head randomly and make you want to crawl in a hole?

It seems to keep happening to me lately. I'll be washing my hair in the shower, or trying to drift off to sleep at night, when, suddenly, I remember a humiliating event from my past and feel a flush of heat through my whole body. This is especially a problem when I'm trying to sleep since it sends adrenaline rushing through me and keeps me awake for an hour or more.

I don't know if there's anything I can do about this. I guess I just needed to get this off my chest and share it with someone. I'm also curious to know if anyone else has experienced this. Am I crazy? — Mortified

Dear Mortified: No, you're not crazy, and you're not alone. To err is human; to dwell on the error, especially so. Everyone experiences these "cringe attacks" from time to time. It can help to let the memory come up, rather than trying to suppress it. What we resist persists. A 2015 study found that focusing on other details of such memories — such as what the room looked like or who you were with — can gradually reduce the emotional effect they have on you. (Melissa Dahl discusses this study in her book "Cringeworthy: A Theory of Awkwardness," which is definitely worth a read.)