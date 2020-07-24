DEAR ANNIE: Assault victim inscrutable

Dear Annie: About six months ago, a friend confided in me that he had been sexually assaulted a year prior by a blind date. After watching an episode of "ER," we were talking about sexually transmitted infections, and he mentioned needing to get tested, which brought up the revelation of his assault. He was very straightforward about telling me and said that he had dealt with everything already and was ready to move past it. He's also had relationships and casually dated people since the assault, and he said things were completely fine.

I've tried to let him know that I'm here if he wants to talk, but he brushes the concern aside and starts a new topic each time it comes up. He's even joked about hoping it doesn't happen again as he's heading out the door for a date. I'm never sure how to reply to jokes like that. Awkward chuckle? I doubt he needs or wants any pitying glances. His demeanor is very different from that of my female friends who have also been assaulted, and I don't know how to navigate the conversation without projecting my own emotions — or emotions that I think should be expected — on him. Annie, do you have any recommendations or resources for helping men who've been sexually assaulted or for heir friends and family members? — At a Loss