DEAR ANNIE: Back down, mama bear

Dear Annie: Every December, my ex-mother-in-law organizes a holiday party for all of the women from her side of the family. It's a fancy dinner, and they have a $15 Secret Santa gift exchange.

As a rule, all attendees must be 16, and my daughter was thrilled that she was able to attend for the first time. She asked that I bring her to an upscale gift store so she could buy a really nice gift.

After hours of browsing, she wound up purchasing an array of lovely smaller gifts, which totaled slightly more than $15. She came home and wrapped it so beautifully; she was so proud of herself as she headed off to the party with her present in hand. I couldn't help but think about how much she reminds me of my ex-mother-in-law, who is also very artistic and crafty and takes great pride in her gift-giving as well. My daughter is the definition of a chip off the old block.

When my daughter returned from the party, she said she had a nice time but that her gift was not well-received. Apparently, a few of the ladies were making fun of it.

According to my daughter, everyone was asking whose it was, but my daughter didn't speak up. At the time, we laughed about it and didn't really think of it as a big deal, until six months later.