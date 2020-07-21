DEAR ANNIE: Bare his drunken past

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor's note: Annie Lane is off this week. The following column was originally published in 2018.

Dear Annie: I need some advice on what to do about my daily journals. I keep a daily journal and have for many years — including during a time when my husband was an alcoholic. He's been sober for 27 years. (We are in our late 70s.)

In those journals, I wrote about the times he got drunk — of his stumbling around in a drunken stupor, of his passing out in his lounger with our children sitting in the room, of his lying about going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and instead going to the club and drinking for hours. I wrote about all these times and more, describing the family's embarrassment and frustration and adding my own angry comments.

Now that he's been — so thankfully — sober all these years, I'm wondering what to do about those journals from the times when he was not. They contain not only comments about the difficulties I went through dealing with his drinking but also information about the family's normal daily life — for example, children's sports games.