DEAR ANNIE: Be Safe; Get Tested

There is hope and healing available, and I encourage anyone serious about their Faith to seek it out. -- Family of an OCD Survivor

Dear Family: Thanks for sharing your experience and these additional resources. I heard from others who thought I was too hasty to take on the letter writer's point of view, and I'd like to share some of that feedback in the interest of examining the whole picture.

Dear Annie: I was surprised and disappointed at your response to "Outside the Bubble." The writer of the question appears to me to be looking for reasons for excusing his/her attitude toward the Catholic Church, into which he/she was raised, by finding fault with siblings who take their faith seriously.

What is wrong with religion becoming an all-important part of one's daily life? I believe that is what our faith is supposed to be. Catholics have an obligation to attend Mass on Sunday and on certain Holy Days. This might make it necessary, if one is traveling, to find a nearby Catholic Church to attend. This may be inconvenient, but I do not see that as "compulsive behavior."