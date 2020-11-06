DEAR ANNIE: Being there not enough

I think about our four children and what our splitting up would mean for them. I worry about my wife's stability and, consequently, our youngest daughter's safety. I refuse to initiate the divorce on my end because we took a vow. Or should I just give up? Do you think I could find someone who would like me for me and accept the kids? I am probably one of the easiest people to get along with, and I always try to do the right thing. — Heavyhearted Husband

Dear Heavyhearted: I commend you for taking your wedding vows to heart. But being a good partner isn't just about staying in it; it's about staying present for it. Of course, your intimacy has suffered when you've been spending nearly every night on the couch. But if this is really the first time that your wife is raising any of these issues with you, then you both owe it to your marriage to try to work through them. Ask her to attend couples counseling with you. And if she insists on divorce, don't rush into your next relationship. Work on developing your self-esteem and communication skills first, so you'll be bringing your best, healthiest self to the table.