DEAR ANNIE: Best Friend Turned Cheating Boyfriend

Dear Annie: My longtime best friend of 15 years and I entered into a romantic relationship in March of last year. It was a nightmare from almost the very beginning. There were faults and failures on both sides, but ultimately, it ended when it came to light that he had not only been cheating on me but also gotten the other girl pregnant!

The breakup has left me very confused and deeply hurt and traumatized. I miss my best friend more than anything. We've had no contact for more than a month now, but lately the urge to reach out to him has been overwhelming. What do I do? Is it better to leave things as they stand? Is reaching out a bad idea? — Missing My Best Friend

Dear MMBF: Wounds can get itchy when they're healing. That doesn't mean we should scratch them. The longing you feel to talk to your ex right now is an itch that shouldn't be scratched. Take time to mend and focus on your mental health and personal development. Try new hobbies. Establish positive routines. When you feel yourself wanting to reach out to him, reach out to another friend instead. It won't be easy, but it will get a little bit easier every day.