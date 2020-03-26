DEAR ANNIE: Best to leave it alone

Dear Annie: I have a cousin who is married, and he and his wife are very close to my wife and me. We started spending time together, not because of my cousin and me but because our wives hit it off and developed a close friendship. We spend the holidays together, visit one another at least once a week and go out together.

My cousin has two young daughters, one with his wife and another with his ex (who cheated on him, by the way), and he brings them along with us to spend the day together. Lately, my wife and I have been noticing that my cousin's wife has changed dramatically. She used to be more lively, talkative and happy, but now she seems distant and quiet, and sometimes she comes up with excuses to not go out with us. We think this change came about because we found out a couple of months ago (through my wife) that she is cheating on him.

She is employed at a correctional facility, and apparently, her lover is also employed there. We think that she suspects we know something about her infidelity, and that she might be trying to avoid us. My wife was able to obtain proof of this infidelity, and we don't know how to proceed.

