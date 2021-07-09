DEAR ANNIE: Beware online scams

Dear Annie: In several columns, you've mentioned Match.com as a good place for singles to meet other singles. Well, my mother-in-law lost her entire savings, more than $70,000, to a scammer on one of the most popular dating sites. There was no recourse available from either her bank or the site. No social media site is safe from scammers. — Offline

Dear Annie: I'm desperately in need of your advice. I've been married to my husband for 16 years; we've been together 20 years. We'd always had a decent sex life up until two years ago. The sex just stopped. He was never in the mood. I had no clue what had changed. Well, about six months ago, I discovered that he's been watching porn a couple of times a week (at least), for as far back as our computer history showed. I confronted him about it. He said it was no big deal — that most men have a porn habit. But it is a big deal to me. It has lowered my self-esteem and made me feel very lonely and unlovable — like it's my fault that he doesn't want me.