DEAR ANNIE:Boss shows true colors

Dear Annie: I've been at my current job for nearly 10 years. But over the last year, I've become very discouraged, as the pandemic has helped to shine a bright light on my employer's true character. He has asked us to work in unsafe conditions this entire pandemic, exposing us to risk every day so he can continue to rake in money. The greed and lack of regard for his employees has been truly eye-opening. Even now that we're seemingly pretty close to a return to "normalcy," and I won't have to worry about health on the job, I can't forgive him for how he acted throughout this whole thing.

Before this past year, I had respect for this person and enjoyed my job. I had a lot of pride in working for the person I thought he was. This realization of his true character has very much soured my perspective and motivation. Do I quit, or do I honestly tell my boss how disappointed I am? At the end of the day, he is only about the dollar, and the show he puts on pretending to care is all lies. He has gone to extreme measures to protect only himself and could care less about us. How can I continue to work for someone who is only in it for himself? — Employee for the Moment