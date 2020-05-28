DEAR ANNIE: Bothersome belching

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I started seeing "Matthew" recently. He is a perfect gentleman in many respects, but he has one habit that I find rude and jarring: He burps, frequently, and sometimes without covering his mouth. We sit down to watch a movie together after dinner, and all I can focus on is his gurgles next to me on the couch. The relationship is still relatively new, and I don't want to hurt his feelings, but this is a serious turnoff. What should I tell him? — Excuse You

Dear Excuse You: Don't be too quick to judge: It might not be his fault. Frequent belching can be a sign of acid reflux, which might seem like a minor condition now; however, in the long term it can cause serious damage to the esophagus if left untreated. The next time he's having these attacks, suggest that he talk to his doctor about it, thus bringing his attention to the issue while also showing that you care — a win-win.

Dear Annie: Today, I'd like to share some insights concerning bathroom safety. My wife and I are senior citizens, and we sometimes have dizzy spells while in the shower. We used to have a rubber mat on the shower floor, but I noticed that the mat became slippery over time. Seniors should be careful to make sure their bath mat isn't slippery and should replace it if it is.