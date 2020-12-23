DEAR ANNIE: 'Boyfriend' a scam artist

Dear Annie: I have been talking with this gentleman for almost four years; we've been in a long-distance relationship online. He claims that he mailed me a large sum of money, and so he has nothing now. But I have not seen this box full of money that he supposedly sent. He keeps saying that it has to clear customs, and they need a large fee in order for it to go through. I don't think that customs would be demanding large sums of money, and, anyway, it's been months and months now. I told him if the box did not come within the 48 hours like he said that he and I were through. I am afraid it is fraud. What is your take on this? — Losing My Lover

Dear Losing My Lover: I'm afraid you're right. This is textbook fraud. He's trying to play you for a fool. Don't let him.

Dear Annie: I have been seeing this guy, "Roy," for a year and a half. When we are together, all he wants to do is hook up. He comes to my house all the time, but he never invites me to his. I actually still have no idea where he lives: I know the vicinity, but no specifics. He says he wants to keep some parts of his life private. And he only calls and talks to me on the phone when he is heading to or from work, but never when he's at home. He tells me he loves me, but I'm not buying it. What do you think? — Help Me