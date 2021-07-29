DEAR ANNIE: Boyfriend won't step up

Dear Annie: I am a single mother of two teenage girls. After a series of abusive relationships, I hadn't dated for two years until recently. A few months ago, I met a man, and we've been seeing each other and sharing intimate moments. But the way he acts has me very confused.

He says that marriage is something he's simply not interested in. I've told him that I am interested in building a healthy, long-lasting partnership with someone who will become my husband — even though to me, after such bad prior relationships, the very possibility of such a thing seems far-fetched. I think on some level I believe that I deserve to be mistreated.

Now, even though I know our relationship can't go anywhere, I continue to date this man. I feel guilty after every date. What do you think I should do? I'm not sure whether I really like him or I'm just lonely. I don't have any friends. — Lost and Lonely