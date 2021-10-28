DEAR ANNIE: Brother deserts family

Dear Annie: My slightly older brother and his spouse (in their mid-30s) are moving to Texas from California with their three toddler-aged children for no other reason than politics — politics to which no one else in the family subscribes.

I am unmarried and childless and have loved being "Auntie" from the moment these kids debuted. Actually, I moved back across the country after graduate school because I wanted to be a regular in their lives and not a "twice a year" relative. My parents are retiring within the year and were looking forward to being highly involved grandparents. My parents, my brother and I all live within 20 minutes of one another, and this move will bring our family life as we know it to an end. FaceTime is not a substitute for weekly hugs. Neither I nor my folks will be moving to join them as they hoped we would.

It wasn't up for discussion. The news was sprung on us suddenly and is in its final stage, and we never had the chance to say how having them live so close by has been an irreplaceable blessing. When they announced it, all I could muster to say was that I had no idea they were so unhappy here. I think I was too diplomatic in our initial conversation and responded by admitting that they needed to do what they believed was best for their family.