DEAR ANNIE: Brother's crisis sister's burden

Dear Annie: I've hit a dead end and am not sure what to do. My family has become dysfunctional to the point of my wanting to take my husband and kids and move far away from them all.

I am grown, married and have two sons. I have an adult brother, "Joey," who has become a complete burden to all of us. Up until recently, Joey was pretty self-sufficient and had a good-paying, steady job and his own house. Joey's current girlfriend is an alcoholic, and she is ruining his life. He's lost his job and barely leaves the house. They fight and call the cops on each other, break up, get back together, shack up at her mom's apartment for days on end .... No one can get a hold of him and he won't return calls or texts. He has a 1-year-old daughter with an ex-girlfriend. My parents are attached to this child and can't get Joey to step up and do what needs to be done so that they can see her.

My mom is so sad and worried sick most of the time. We suspect drug use, but he vehemently denies it. He has this sick loyalty to this awful girlfriend. He gets mean and defensive when talked to or questioned about his recent life choices. He shuts down and shuts everyone out. He refuses help and won't stick to any plans to improve anything. He only contacts people when he needs something.