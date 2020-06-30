DEAR ANNIE: Burn box ends fears

When I lived in my previous house, I would get a mouse visitor every so often, so I set out a cage trap. I was delighted to discover that each one I caught had a facial expression and personality all its own.

For example, one looked at me with great irritation, and I could almost hear it thinking, "You've got some nerve. Just wait till I get out of here"; another was quite afraid and huddled as far away from me as possible; another had a sweet expression and looked at me as if to say it would like to know more about me. I would drive each one to a wooded area away from houses and let them free. —Missing My Mice

Dear Missing My Mice: Your sweet story makes me imagine them like little cartoon characters. Maybe you could write a children's story about them. All people and animals have unique personalities and characteristics that make them special. It is beautiful you noticed that in little mice.

Dear Annie, Please pass this along to "Mortified": Several times a day, I experience the "cringe attacks" you describe. I remember my father having them, too. As soon as I am able to formulate a thought after they hit me, I say to myself: "You're all right now. You're a good person. I love you." This shores up my sense of self-worth enough to end the attack. — Craig V.

Dear Craig V.: This touched my heart. What a wonderful affirmation to give oneself. I appreciate your writing in with this practical yet poignant tip. Please take care

