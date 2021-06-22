DEAR ANNIE: Buying home from a bestie

Dear Annie: A year ago, my best friend, "Tia," got her real estate license, and she has been working very hard to build her clientele. She has succeeded in selling two homes and being the buyer's agent for three.

My husband and I want to buy a home soon, and I'm conflicted on whether to hire her as our agent. She's a wonderful friend. We've been through thick and thin together.

On the one hand, I want to do everything I can to support my friend in her new career. I think she has excellent qualities and would do a good job for us. I also worry that she would be hurt if we didn't choose her.

On the other hand, my husband is nervous about her lack of experience, and I worry that if we disagreed in this transaction, it would affect our friendship.

What do you think I should do? — Mixing Friends with Business

Dear Mixing Friends with Business: Since Tia is a wonderful friend, and you've been through thick and thin together, take her to lunch and walk her through the situation. Explain that your friendship is more important to you than a single house purchase. Tell her of your husband's concerns.