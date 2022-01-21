DEAR ANNIE: Can I Cut Out My Brother?

Dear No Contact: Ghosting a date is one thing, but ghosting your own brother?

Bottom line is that it's not fair to cut him out without an explanation. Tell him the ways in which you feel hurt by his behavior. If he cares enough to listen, perhaps the two of you can visit a family therapist to get your relationship back on track. If he doesn't, then your children are probably better off without the insults and intrusive questioning.

Dear Annie: I want to start online dating again. I'm a 32-year-old woman who has a history of online dating, and in my profile, I was always honest — maybe too honest — about myself. The problem is I have a speech impediment. Some say it sounds like an accent with a mixture of Elmer Fudd. My pronunciation of certain words is horrible. My question is, should I put that I have a speech impediment on my profile or wait till a match gets to know me more and then tell them?