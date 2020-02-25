DEAR ANNIE: Celebrate the small victories

Dear Annie: My biggest accomplishment in life is my recovery. I'm currently seven years sober, and I have worked very hard to clear my history of self-destruction and rebuild my life into what it is today. I continue to attend recovery meetings and guide other women through the recovery process. But I am in a maddening loop thinking of what to do with my life.

I came to this area to attend rehab and had no intention to stay, yet here I am eight years later. I have reached and sustained stability in my life, but my heart longs for more. I am afraid I will never take the leap to make a change and, ultimately, get lost in regret of what could have been.

I've consulted therapists, my sponsor, my family, my friends, my co-workers, and I believe they are sick of hearing about it. Before I got sober, I was a risk taker in good and bad ways. I was bold and brave and moved on my own multiple times. It's as though I have lost the ability to create my own future. I continue to live a mediocre-feeling life, and I fear I will never change. I just don't know what to do, and I was compelled to ask you. How do I change? — Stuck in a Loop