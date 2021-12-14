DEAR ANNIE: Changing diet changes relationship

Annie Lane is off this week. The following column was originally published in 2017.

Dear Annie: Last weekend, I got a text from my dad that said: "I'm going vegan LOL." (Yes, he says "LOL." He's hip like that.) I laughed and brushed it aside, but during dinner last night, he and my stepmom told me they are serious about it. It definitely took me by surprise, but I was supportive and excited about the idea, so much so that I even went with him to pick out an awesome vegan cookbook. But since then, I've been having a strangely emotional reaction to his decision.

We love to eat. That's our "thing." We go out to dinner, try new, unusual cuisines and eat our way through new cities when traveling. He even seriously considered taking a leave from work to audition for a Food Network show. Some of my best memories involve meals we've shared. And now what? I'll order sashimi, and he'll have ... seaweed? I have no issue with the decision itself; I've done every juice cleanse and 30-day challenge under the sun — and I love me some seaweed. I actually find the choice admirable.