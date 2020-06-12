DEAR ANNIE: Chatterbox can't take hint

I've tried dropping the usual hints — looking at my phone to check the time — but he just doesn't get it, and he never pauses long enough for me to say that I need to go. Would it be rude of me to interrupt him? — Ear Off

Dear Ear Off: Dropping hints works fine with people who pick them up. Others need a more direct approach. But direct doesn't need to mean confrontational. The next time Charlie gets to chatting, give him a warm smile and say: "I really have to get going. I'll catch you later!" Other variations that will work: "I'm in the middle of chores..." or "I was just about to make dinner..." If he bristles at the brush-off, that's on him.

But if he's such a social butterfly, I have a feeling he won't mind. He'll simply alight on his next audience.

Dear Annie: We have four young adult children (ages 19 to 27). One is living with me doing online college; one is two hours away at college; and the other two live about 90 minutes away. Usually, we get together at least once or twice a week.

To add some fun, humor and new activities to our family time, I purchased plates, wine glasses, Easter bunnies, gnomes, eggs, paints and brushes from a nearby pottery store and made "Family Fun Virus Boxes."