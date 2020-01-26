DEAR ANNIE: Children bullying parents not OK

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Dear Annie: I met my husband three weeks after I left my mentally abusive ex. At the time, my two children were 2 and 4 and "Jim" raised them as they were his own.

They're now 22 and 24. He supported them in every way possible. Jim and I also have three beautiful children together.

Here's the issue: Two years ago, I was having a texting exchange with my daughter, "Trish", and I became very upset. Jim asked to see what was going on and was shocked by the things that Trish was saying to me. He intervened and told her that she was abusing me and that it was unacceptable and won't be tolerated.

Trish and I have had limited contact since that day. Fast-forward to today and now she is a college graduate and four months pregnant with her boyfriend, whom I've never even met. I very much want to be in my grandchild's life but my husband says if I "fold," then I'm enabling her atrocious behavior.