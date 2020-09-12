DEAR ANNIE: Class torpedoed by subs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I was a high school teacher for nearly 40 years, and, before I landed a full-time public school job, spent a year or two as a substitute. I know the frustrations of students who assume you don't matter because you're not "our real teacher." It can be even more annoying when the students are teenagers. Yes, parents should teach their children to respect the temporary teacher as they respect the regular one.

I have been very careful to leave complete and easy-to-follow lesson plans every time I have had to be out — mostly for trainings or district responsibilities. One time, I even postponed driving all night to be at the arrival of my first grandchild in order to make sure there were lessons to carry into the week without me. I informed all my classes that I would back and that I would discuss any misbehavior in my absence with the substitute.