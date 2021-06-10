DEAR ANNIE: Commit to true love

Dear Annie: I've been seeing this guy for almost a year now. We practically live together, in fact. At first, to be honest, we just "hooked up" for, as he put it, "pleasure." But over the course of about three months of these hookups, our relationship got a little more serious, and now, almost a year later, we have deep feelings for each other. We both know that we love each other, too. We talk about our future, making plans for trips together.

The problem is that two of my sons aren't happy about or accepting of our relationship. You see, there is a big age difference between my guy and me. I'm 52, and he is exactly half my age. We don't look at that as a big deal, since we connect on so many levels. Sure, there are some things that are not what each of us are accustomed to, but we look past those things. He has made me feel more sexy and desired than any other man as well. But my two oldest sons, who are older than him, just can't get past the age gap. My oldest son is dead set against it. Any advice you can give me would be appreciated. — In Love but Losing