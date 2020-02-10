DEAR ANNIE: Compassion for father-daughter relationship

Dear Annie: I have been in a relationship with my boyfriend for a year and a half. We are both divorced. He's in his late 50s, and I'm in my late 60s. His daughter is in her early 20s. When she's with us and there's a conversation, she will talk directly to her father with an occasional glance to me. Even her body language is telling. If we're standing up, she will step between us to make sure her back is toward me while she talks to her dad. This has happened numerous times — to the point where it has made me very uncomfortable.

He lost his adult son about four years ago in an accident, so I see where he's at as far as being closer to his daughter. But I don't know how to handle the way she is with me around. I try not to take it personally, but after a while, I started to believe that she is doing this deliberately. I have tried to engage in the conversation to be a part of it, but she has a way of maneuvering things so that once again, she is talking directly to her dad and I am excluded.

Help! I don't know what to do. — Feeling Left Out

