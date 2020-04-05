DEAR ANNIE: Concerned for the elderly

• People who are immunocompromised including cancer treatment.

• People of any age with severe obesity or certain underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as those with diabetes, renal failure or liver disease, might also be at risk.

• People who are pregnant should be monitored since they are known to be at risk with severe viral illness; however, to date, data on COVID-19 has not shown increased risk.

• Many conditions can cause a person to be immunocompromised, including cancer treatment, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications.

Your dad belongs to at least two of those groups. The best thing that any of us can do right now is to stay home as much as possible, and that is especially true for seniors and other high-risk groups. Please visit CDC.gov for the latest info and AARP.org for information pertinent to seniors.