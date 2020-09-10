DEAR ANNIE: Consider digital estate

Dear Annie: As we live in an electronically connected world, there is a downside that bothers me. I have had a couple of friends die and their Facebook and LinkedIn accounts have remained active. On their birthdays, I receive notifications. I find it creepy. In my mind, LinkedIn is for connecting with others for work reasons. That said, there are some people who are only connected in that way. I understand why a profile might be kept active. Facebook makes that connection in our personal lives. I suggested to one friend that he turn off the birthday notification for his deceased wife, which he did. But he's going to leave her account up for a while. I'm not sure what the right answer is to this. I would like to add that I'm adding my passwords to my file of things that need to be done upon my passing. What are your thoughts? — Live Profile