DEAR ANNIE: Control kids at weddings

Dear Annie: I live in a condo with my husband, and the neighbor next door keeps coming out of her apartment to investigate who's at our residence, or she comes out when we have company and rudely interrupts our gathering. She always has to know who is there and what we are doing. She purposely eavesdrops on our conversations and has called our landlord. She even called the police, giving false statements that my husband and I were fighting. We have been threatened by the landlord that we have to move out if we don't stop, despite our explaining that there is no fighting.

We don't bother her, and we do not have any other issues with her. We have tried to get along with her and even told her she does not need to come out every time we have company. I have started documenting her actions, and since I get along with all the other neighbors in the building, I am going to get statements from them as well.

She doesn't talk to us, but she continues to come out to investigate.

What is the best advice to get her to stop the unnecessary invasion of privacy? What is my next step? — Tired of Nosey Neighbor