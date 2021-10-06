DEAR ANNIE: Controlling husband cutting off friends

Dear Annie: I've been married for 14 years now, and we have three kids. My husband is constantly wanting me all to himself. Whenever I make friends and we try to hang out, he has an issue with it.

He makes mean comments about me caring about my friendship more than my family. He thinks that once you get married, you no longer need friends and everything should be about him and the kids.

I need personal time and believe it's healthy to have different friends. How can I help him understand this? Or is the marriage doomed? — Fed Up in North Carolina

Dear Fed Up: I don't blame you. It sounds like you are more in a jail than a marriage. Personal time is very important, and having friends is healthy for you and every member of your family. He sounds incredibly controlling. Don't let him control you. Go out with your friends if you want to, and if he makes mean comments, then know that he is just threatened by them and trying to manipulate you. Don't let him.

Do what makes you happy — because happy people have good marriages and are good parents. Unhappy people, who feel controlled and caged, tend to become sad and not good role models for their children.