DEAR ANNIE: Cool it on hotline?

The part that I'm concerned about is your glib comment about ratting on one's neighbors. Doesn't a hotline where we can report each other to the authorities concern you at all? This really is Nazism at its best.

Also, Annie, did you consider that those kids have been playing together now for a month without getting sick? It's too late for social distancing in that case.

But my concern — mostly — is how easily we think we're helping things when we let Big Brother know how someone else is not behaving. Say bye-bye to freedom when that becomes the rule. — Freedom Lover

Dear Freedom Lover: The more I think about it, the less I like the idea of hotlines for snitching on our neighbors. You make a good point, and I appreciate that you took the time to correct me. Here's another letter that let me have it. I especially like the reference to World War II, when spying on neighbors led to so much bloodshed and loss of freedom.

Dear Annie: Your advice was alarming. Did the parents first talk to their neighbors about their concern? Was the real concern that their kids felt left out? That hurts, but to report on neighbors without talking to them is communistic. And did they consider the fallout that their tattling might cause?