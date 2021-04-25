DEAR ANNIE: Cordial farewell fleeting

Dear Annie: I think there's a better way to end the evening after you and your guests have had dinner and dessert than your response to, "To Leave or Not to Leave." This is what we say: "Well, folks, it's time to call it a night. I hope you enjoyed the dinner. I know we enjoyed having you, and we wrapped up some leftovers for you to enjoy this week." We have never had a problem. — Love Our Dinner Guests

Dear Love Our Dinner Guests: Thank you for your suggestion. I am happy that your approach is working for you. If you want, you can be even more blunt, as in the next example.

Dear Annie: I would not recommend what my late husband did when company stayed too long. He would say, "You folks can stay and talk as long as you want. I'm going to bed." — Said It Like It Is

Dear Said It: At least your late husband's honesty is refreshing.