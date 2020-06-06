DEAR ANNIE: COVID mourner's lament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: Most people have not experienced the loss of a loved one from the COVID-19 virus. However, my father died Friday night after fighting weeks for his life. The situation was agonizing and yet our friends' reactions to it have been a bit surreal. Here are some tips on supporting the bereaved based on what we have experienced:

Please don't ask, "How did they catch this?" My father lived at home in a small community and was healthy otherwise. Who knows how he was exposed, and what does it matter to you?

Offer your sincere sympathy. My brother and I couldn't be with our father while he was hospitalized, not when he was trying to make end-of-life decisions and not even when the ventilator was disconnected and he died. That added to our stress greatly. Due to the shelter-in-place order, we won't be having a funeral service. Our father was cremated without us being able to view his body once more.

Take the extra step and send a sympathy card or text, or phone the loved ones. There is no shame in a COVID-19 death; please don't ignore it.

Don't say, "Let me know if you need anything." Just do something. Drop off a homemade meal or a floral bouquet, or order a pizza to be delivered.