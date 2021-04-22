DEAR ANNIE: COVID-shaming backfires

I'm trying to support all parties involved. I'll never force my husband to be friends with people whom he doesn't respect — but at the same time, I'm grieving the loss of the unity between everyone. Thankfully, we live far away from these friends and relatives, and they're not really part of our regular daily lives. But the family members are people I like to see two or three times a year — and I'd like to visit them with a happy husband! Do I have to give up that fantasy? — Dealing with the Fallout

Dear Dealing: Remind your husband that there are folks who have been even more careful than you have, people who have barely set foot outside their yard, let alone left their town. They might consider your road trips reckless. My point is COVID-shame not, lest ye be COVID-shamed.

Still, it's not surprising that many of us have been so quick to judge during a year that has been so turbulent. Judging others gives us a sense of control. Hopefully, as the pandemic recedes and life eventually returns to normal, your husband will let go of these resentments. In the meantime, continue to talk with these friends and family as you normally would, paying no mind to his crankiness.