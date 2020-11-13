DEAR ANNIE: Crossroads? Try another route

Dear Annie: I'm a senior at university. I'm living with my boyfriend this semester, so we're in the same "family unit" and are able to be around each other without masks and social distancing.

I've been seeing my boyfriend -- let's call him Raul — for about a year and a half now. We're getting along rather well, and I can really envision a future together. However, this is the first serious relationship I've been in, and the two of us are most likely going to be in very different places once the academic year is over. Raul's applying to grad schools in Europe, and I'm looking to work for a nonprofit in the United States. Neither of us would feel good about letting the other compromise their plans or ambitions or dreams.