DEAR ANNIE: Dad fostering distrust

Dear Annie: I'm 52 and have dated "Bob" for six years. We both have grown children. Last week, he said one of his two daughters "didn't think much of me." I like and socialize with them at family dinners.

I asked which one said that, but he refuses to tell me. This hurts, to say the least. What do you think? — Concerned in California.

Dear Concerned in California: I think Bob is very insensitive. To make a blanket statement about someone (even if it is his daughter) not liking you is mean and juvenile. By refusing to say which daughter it is, he is creating a situation in which you will distrust both of them. There is something nasty about this.

Now, if you did something that upset one of his daughters, that could be a different story. You could talk about it and work through things. Of course, this hurtful statement of unknown origin is going to make you feel sad and defensive.

Rather than being resigned to this situation, press Bob on why he would say something like that. Six years is a long time, and if you are going to continue your relationship, you must be with a partner who is more considerate of your feelings and who is willing to work things out by communicating directly.