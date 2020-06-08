DEAR ANNIE: Dark days diary dilemma

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I am a 71-year-old husband, father and grandfather. I have a wonderful wife, five children (three are stepchildren), and grandchildren whom I love very much. However, in my distant past were some very dark and hurtful times. They involved a divorce, an estranged daughter due to the divorce and the crushing feeling that I was not the honorable man I'd thought I was.

Now, many years later, I have remade a good life. I am no longer the man I used to be. My richest blessing is my family. My estranged daughter is back in my life, and I love my stepchildren as if they were my own. They are, in my heart. If I were "called home" today, I could say that I've had a good and blessed life.

I keep a personal diary. I write almost every day about my thoughts, concerns, hopes and joys. However, in my diary are "the dark times" from my past. All of that pain is not a part of my life anymore. I am afraid that if someone read my entries, they could be hurt by what I wrote. My question to you is this: Should I remove and destroy that section of my past from my diary? — A Better Man Today