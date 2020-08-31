DEAR ANNIE: Demanding to be No. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I had been living with a widowed man for over a year. After COVID-19 hit, his grown son and his son's then-girlfriend started coming over every weekend. I am talking about arriving on Friday and staying until Sunday. They have an hour-and-a-half drive home, and they leave so he can go to work.

This went on for months, and I frankly wanted time with just my boyfriend. We are almost 60, and his son is in his 30s, and his son's girlfriend (now fiancee) is 45, I believe.

Tensions were rising between my sweetie and me because we both work full time and there was never any "us time." Tensions were also rising between the kids and me because I think she has issues. My sweetie believes his relationship with his son is too important and his son needs him.

So I moved back to my own home, and our relationship took a step back.

At first, I blamed myself, but I have quickly realized this is an unhealthy relationship he has with his grown son, and his son's fiancee is in the mix manipulating them both.

I have sought professional counseling. My counselor agrees with my assessment. I tried to convince my sweetie that even grown children need boundaries, but he doesn't agree and thinks my counselor is telling me what I want to hear.