DEAR ANNIE: Depression not flaw

But I have a fiance, and we are very happy together and planning our lives together. Both my girls, ages 10 and 8, love my fiance and are more comfortable with him than with their real dad.

During the past two years, my ex-husband has gotten in touch with my fiance's ex-wife and is coaching her on ways to get my fiance into legal trouble by calling the Department of Children and Family Services about him, making wrongful claims. As of now, nothing has happened to him to get him into trouble with the law.

The reason we know that my ex is involved is because whenever my fiance's ex emails him, the wording of her emails is the same as the emails that my ex sends me. It also has been confirmed with both sets of children that they talk about us every night and are looking for ways to get my fiance into legal trouble.

We have no proof to take this to our lawyer, but it is getting stressful. Going to a lawyer and filing a case without proof is the last thing we want to do, especially when time, money and our children's well-being are at stake.

Can you help? — Desperate for Solutions

Dear Desperate: The best solution is to seek the advice of professional legal counsel. A good attorney will advise you on how to proceed and only file a complaint if there are reasonable grounds. Try as best you can not to get bogged down in petty fights with your ex, and focus instead on living a good life. I agree that the guy sounds like a first-class louse, but always remember the best revenge is living well.

