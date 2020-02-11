DEAR ANNIE: Digestive discomfort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

This disease is difficult to diagnose because it mimics the symptoms of other diseases. I was given an endoscopy to find this out. Celiac sprue should not be taken lightly because it can result in a serious health condition. — Gluten-Free

Dear Gluten-Free: Other readers agree with you but have added additional foods that could be the source of the problem and certain types of digestive enzymes that provided relief. Here is a sampling:

Dear Annie: I, too, was suffering from digestive problems, and the doctors wanted to medicate instead of finding the real issues that were causing my problems.

After many months of suffering, I found a "Digestion Doctor" from an ad in the newspaper. Within two weeks of treatment with natural, plant-based digestive enzymes, I was feeling like myself again. Unbelievable! This may or may not work for her, but it is sure worth a try. — Enzymes Are Key