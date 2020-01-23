DEAR ANNIE: Digestive issues hurting mom, daughter

Dear Annie: I am writing about our 23-year-old daughter, who is having trouble with her digestive system.

After a year of vomiting after most meals and losing weight, she finally had a gastric emptying test. She was then diagnosed with dumping syndrome, or rapid gastric emptying. This is usually a condition caused by bypass surgery, which is not the case in this situation, nor is anorexia.

The test results showed that after two hours, she digested only 5% of her food, with the norm being between 30% and 60%. Her gastroenterologist prescribed an anti-anxiety medication as well as a strict diet. It's been almost three months with no improvement, although there have been times when she has not adhered strictly to the diet.

There doesn't seem to be a next step if this doesn't work, nor a cure. I'm hoping that one of your readers has had some experience with this or perhaps some insight or suggestions. As the parents of an adult, there's not much we can do to help except to offer emotional support and some monetary help with doctor bills. But it's so hard to get that weekly, or more, call or text after a bad day.

I'd appreciate any help someone can offer. Many thanks. — Concerned Mom

