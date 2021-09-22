DEAR ANNIE: Disappointing dinner warrants sympathy

Dear Annie: I thought you were a little short to the customer who complained about his takeout.

I, too, consider myself mildly disabled. I have my limits as to how far I can comfortably walk in a day. Did you not notice that "Lost Customer in Wilmington" said he is mildly disabled? Did you not think his walk to and from the restaurant might have met his limit for the day? And how did he not give the server a chance to earn a tip? I hope he has learned from this to always check his order before leaving an establishment — but still, he had a right to expect that his meal would be adequate at least.

I also think that if he had left the meal in the bag and taken it back the next day, he probably would have been offered tonight's meal at no charge or his money refunded, as well as the chance to vent gently.

Anyway, I feel he deserved a bit of sympathy for a disappointing dinner. — Been There

Dear Been There: Thank you for sharing your perspective. I am always for giving people the benefit of the doubt, even if it is over a disappointing dinner. Your point about being sympathetic to his disability is a good one, and I sincerely appreciate it.