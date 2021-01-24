DEAR ANNIE: Disconnect bathroom TMI

Dear Annie: I've noticed a strange habit that some people seem to have. Recently, several friends have talked to me on the phone while using the bathroom. I can hear everything that is going on, including the toilet flushing. It makes me uncomfortable. Is it proper etiquette to be using the bathroom while talking on the phone? — Heard Too Much

Dear Heard: Is that a rhetorical question? No, it is not polite to bring someone into the bathroom with you telephonically. The next time someone does this, don't be afraid to say: "I'll try you back later. You sound busy."

Dear Annie: I was born with a cleft palate and nose, and I have a psychological complex from it that makes me self-conscious around others. But I would really like to meet someone and have a romantic relationship. Can you give me advice on how to go forward and just be myself? — M.P.

Dear M.P.: I hope this goes without saying, but having a cleft palate or nose doesn't make you unattractive. Anyone who says otherwise doesn't deserve the pleasure of your company.