DEAR ANNIE: Disdain family disapproval

Dear Annie: My sister and I don't speak anymore after a falling out with our now-deceased mother. It was a bad falling out, as she talked my mother into making her the sole heir of her estate because I am a lesbian.

We recently had to speak because of our father's declining health. My niece, her daughter, is getting married, and I suspect I will not be invited, as I was not invited to her high school or college graduation. We once were very close, but now she doesn't want to appear a traitor to her mother, I guess.

They did both friend me on Facebook., where they are discussing wedding plans and invitations. I have said nothing except, "Congratulations!"

My falling out with my sister is bad enough, but my mother and sister hurt me deeply by keeping me away from my two nieces, especially after I helped raise them. I have not said anything in years about it and don't care to. It's done and over with. I think I need to walk away.

Is this childish of me? Can I give myself permission to save my self-respect and dignity by unfriending them? I don't want to seem petty, but my mother and sister schemed to hurt me as badly as they could, all because l'm a lesbian and they don't approve. — Disapproving Family in Texas