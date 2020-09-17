DEAR ANNIE: Disliking the disrespect

Dear Disliking: You're asking for so little, and he's giving you even less.

Your assessment of the problem is spot-on: It's not even his behavior on Instagram, per se. It's that you told him how you feel about it, and he's disregarding that.

Reiterate to him again that you feel hurt when he flirts with other women on Instagram, and it would mean a lot to you if he would stop. If he persists after that point, then he's not going to change anytime soon, and you have to decide whether you can live with his behavior.

Dear Annie: It may not be enough this November to simply drop your ballot in the mail shortly after you receive it and assume that it's going to be received in time to count, especially if you receive your mail-in ballot within just a week or two of the election. Return postage that is preprinted on the ballots is bulk rate — the lowest priority and usually the last mail to be delivered. What everyone needs to do (unless you are dropping off your ballot in person or voting in person) is spring for a 55-cent stamp to put on their mail-in ballot, thus elevating it to the status of first-class mail, which gets much higher priority. Spread the word, please. —Gerry Schwartz

Dear Gerry: I know that USPS does everything it can to ensure that ballots get where they're going. But this is a year like no other, and I encourage everyone to mail in their ballots as soon as possible so that they can successfully exercise one of their most important rights as Americans. On their website, USPS states: "Contact your local election officials about ballot submission deadlines and other information that will help ensure your vote is counted."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0