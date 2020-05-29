DEAR ANNIE: Ditch the dirtbag

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I've been chatting with a guy online for a few weeks now -- nothing serious, just light, "getting to know you" conversations, with some flirtation sprinkled in.

Well, today, he decided to randomly mention that I reminded him of another woman he'd been talking to, who he ended up having an "amazing sexual connection" with, though they didn't end up seriously dating.

I found this to be way out of left field and pretty offensive. Yes, we were just casually chatting online and hadn't even met in real life yet, but I believe that there still should be some basic sense of decorum. Am I crazy? I'm a very open person, but this just seemed wrong to me. I did let him know, politely as I could, that I felt that his comment was unnecessary and not something I needed to know. He responded with an "LOL" and that he'd be sure to never be honest with me again. Was I overreacting? Should I give him another chance? — Peeved in Portsmouth

Dear Peeved: This proud peacock wasted no time putting his sleazy colors on full display -- and thank goodness. You didn't even have to waste a date on him. Now that he's shown you who he is, believe him, block him and move on.