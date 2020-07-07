DEAR ANNIE: Dogged by loneliness

First, it takes no longer seeing this conversation as having sides. You are on the same side — creating a happy marriage where you are both fulfilled in your individual lives as well. Talk to him, quietly and calmly, sharing why this is so important to you. Have a clear plan as to how you will be the primary caretaker. Tell him your fears of becoming bored and unhappy and how a dog has been proven to help people feel happier. Voice your opinion that he gets to have activities that are enjoyable to him, and exclusionary of you, so having a dog would be your version of this.

Marriage is about compromise. In this case, getting a dog will bring you much joy and happiness, something that I'm sure your husband would like to see. Happy wife, happy life!

Dear Annie: The letter from "Don't Call Me Dear" reminded me of an experience I had as a 20-something female engineer working in an oil refinery. During a shutdown, an older gentleman said to me, "Little Woman, can you hand me the diamond bit in that drawer?" I was stunned. Little Woman?! Somehow, I pulled together the best response I could think of: I stood up, offered to shake his hand, and said (in a friendly way): "I'm sorry. I don't think we've met." And proceeded to introduce myself.