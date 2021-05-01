DEAR ANNIE: Doing what she pleases

Dear Annie: I have been married to my husband for 15 years. During that time, I have had several retail and grocery store jobs. Currently, I do not work because most retail and grocery store jobs have me working nights and weekends, and when doing that, I hardly ever see my husband, since he works long hours and travels.

When we first met, I owned my own house, had savings and no debt and was working as a waitress. I had the same amount of money going into the marriage as he did. My husband makes good money, and I am really good at budgeting and saving. So our current arrangement works fine for us. My problem is that when I'm introduced to people and they ask what I do, I'm not sure what to say. I can't say I am a stay-at-home mom because we have no children.

I now try to avoid meeting new people because most of the time it goes badly. Where I live, people are networking all the time so it is common for them to ask where I work within minutes of meeting me. Before, when I told people I worked in retail, some made condescending remarks. My husband's family has consistently snubbed me because of the retail and waitressing jobs I've had and my lack of a college degree. What should I say? — Unemployed and Uncomfortable